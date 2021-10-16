Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,078 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Purple Innovation worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 569,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 222.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.