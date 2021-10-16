Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $60.62

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.62 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 135,023 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Purplebricks Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

The firm has a market cap of £177.95 million and a P/E ratio of 30.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

