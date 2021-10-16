PutinCoin (PUT) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $433,431.74 and approximately $292.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,823.83 or 1.00186885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00054332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.82 or 0.00782113 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001673 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004436 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.