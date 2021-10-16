Pylon Finance (PYLON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,601.00

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Pylon Finance has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for $87.48 or 0.00144328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $22,601.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00109294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,771.44 or 1.00265516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.17 or 0.06238467 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00026901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.