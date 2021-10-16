PYRO Network (PYRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69.00

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 68.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. PYRO Network has a total market capitalization of $94,865.59 and approximately $69.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PYRO Network has traded down 66.2% against the US dollar. One PYRO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00110690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.18 or 1.00029031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.93 or 0.06364224 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PYRO Network’s total supply is 812,536,144 coins and its circulating supply is 807,523,032 coins. PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

