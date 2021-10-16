Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $7,732.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $10.98 or 0.00018008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,042.58 or 1.00138170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.35 or 0.06242539 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

