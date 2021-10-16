Qcash (QC) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.01 million and approximately $212.87 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00109294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,771.44 or 1.00265516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.17 or 0.06238467 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00026901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

