QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0361 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $355,176.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00109267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.39 or 0.99464390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.00 or 0.06299305 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00027646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

