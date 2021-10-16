Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Qorvo posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

