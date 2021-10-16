QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

SAFT opened at $79.79 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.