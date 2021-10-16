QS Investors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

