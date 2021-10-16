QS Investors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $511.36 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $496.86 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $877.41.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

