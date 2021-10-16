QS Investors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $185.02.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

