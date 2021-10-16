QS Investors LLC Increases Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 96.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $536.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.90. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

