QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,392 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $48.54 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.