QS Investors LLC Sells 10,124 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $182.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $163.72. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.