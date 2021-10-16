QS Investors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Boston Properties by 162.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after buying an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

