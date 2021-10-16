QS Investors LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,189 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $13,326,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after buying an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.11 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

