QS Investors LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $72.07 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

