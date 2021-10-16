QS Investors LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after acquiring an additional 194,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after acquiring an additional 154,847 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC opened at $395.36 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $396.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

