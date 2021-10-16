QS Investors LLC Sells 7,824 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

