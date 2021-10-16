Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.61 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $53,116.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,210.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.25 or 0.06293424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00304318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.82 or 0.01022396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00088878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.00433958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00310777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00277730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004682 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,093,754 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

