Quark (QRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.77 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Quark has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $1,542.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quark has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,184,631 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

