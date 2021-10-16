QuickSwap (QUICK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.15 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $133.77 million and approximately $31.15 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $408.94 or 0.00677565 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00110406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.89 or 0.99700119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.57 or 0.06348398 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00027622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.