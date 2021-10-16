Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.41% of Qurate Retail worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 2,566,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,073. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

