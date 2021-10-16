Rage Fan (RAGE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $178,301.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $916,885.09 and approximately $178,301.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00068811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00109267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.39 or 0.99464390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.00 or 0.06299305 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00027646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

