Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.59

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Rally has a market cap of $178.47 million and $18.85 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

