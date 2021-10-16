RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €610.78 ($718.56).

RAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

RAA stock opened at €792.20 ($932.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €883.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €802.18. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

