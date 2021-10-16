Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $4,261.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

