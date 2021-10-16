Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $33,027.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,976.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,850.92 or 0.06315388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00304915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.51 or 0.01024178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00089151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.40 or 0.00436888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.29 or 0.00315342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.57 or 0.00279726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars.

