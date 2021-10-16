Ravencoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $56.50 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002430 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,881,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.