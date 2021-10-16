Raydium Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $10.00 or 0.00016468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $720.89 million and $92.68 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00110845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,795.70 or 1.00122389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.20 or 0.06363816 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,093,729 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.