RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.00

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.00 and traded as high as $73.08. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $70.56, with a volume of 50,133 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $635.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

