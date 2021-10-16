Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $178,720.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002214 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

