ReapChain Achieves Market Cap of $9.57 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $9.57 million and $693,400.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00206015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00092821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

