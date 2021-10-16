Receive Access Ecosystem Price Hits $1.84 on Major Exchanges (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $17,243.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.91 or 0.00479749 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.10 or 0.01000907 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

