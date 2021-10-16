ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Tops $84.32 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $84.32 million and $91,666.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,632.05 or 1.00035544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054361 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.00313621 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.75 or 0.00519301 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00194215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001994 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.