Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 113.4% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00077316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00109098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.99 or 0.99954588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.37 or 0.06283416 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

