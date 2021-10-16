Reflexer Ungovernance Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.05 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $46.35 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $366.03 or 0.00601329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,636 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

