Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.81 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $58.81 million and $6.10 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $464.39 or 0.00760866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.93 or 1.00080106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00046631 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001664 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,636 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.