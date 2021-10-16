Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of RF opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

