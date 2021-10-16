Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,985 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Regions Financial worth $46,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.