REPO Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00110690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.18 or 1.00029031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.93 or 0.06364224 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

