Request (REQ) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Request has a market capitalization of $211.90 million and $14.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00206323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.