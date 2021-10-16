RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in September

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RSASF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,496. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. RESAAS Services has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -0.44.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

