Reviewing AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and AxoGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.24 $9.07 million $0.26 46.42 AxoGen $112.30 million 5.02 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -22.70

Zynex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zynex and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.99%. AxoGen has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.88%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Zynex.

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% AxoGen -16.89% -17.22% -10.36%

Summary

Zynex beats AxoGen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

