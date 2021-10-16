Reviewing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BBQ alerts:

This table compares BBQ and BJ’s Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.20 $4.95 million N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants $778.51 million 1.12 -$57.88 million ($2.45) -15.30

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BJ’s Restaurants.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BJ’s Restaurants -2.36% -7.72% -2.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BBQ and BJ’s Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BJ’s Restaurants 0 3 6 0 2.67

BBQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.30%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus target price of $54.60, suggesting a potential upside of 45.68%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BBQ beats BJ’s Restaurants on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.