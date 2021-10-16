Reviewing Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Intellicheck alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intellicheck and Dassault Systèmes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dassault Systèmes 3 5 4 0 2.08

Intellicheck currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 60.07%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -3.77% -5.20% -4.64% Dassault Systèmes 14.27% 17.67% 7.09%

Risk and Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and Dassault Systèmes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $10.73 million 15.00 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -859.00 Dassault Systèmes $5.09 billion 13.96 $560.87 million $0.67 79.64

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Intellicheck on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.