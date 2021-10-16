Reviewing United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Health Products and Eargo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$15.71 million N/A N/A Eargo $69.15 million 4.09 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -1.89

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Health Products and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Eargo 1 2 1 0 2.00

Eargo has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than United Health Products.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -17,218.09% Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

Summary

Eargo beats United Health Products on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

