Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $169,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $23,761,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $10,176,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $6,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

